BEVERLY HILLS—The city of Beverly Hills announced on its website that the Beverly Hills Fire Department will be hosting its third annual Girls Empowerment Camp.

Girls between the ages of 13-18 are encouraged to register. All genders are welcome. The camp is filled with firefighting skills, teamwork, and leadership opportunities.

Skills stations include but are not limited to: hose, ladders, rope rescue, hand tools, personal protective equipment, search and rescue, first aid, ventilation, and more. The camp is free, includes a camp T-shirt, and lunch both days.

The event will take place at the Beverly Hills Fire Department, Headquarters Station 1 located at 445 North Rexford Drive, Beverly Hills, CA 90210 on November 9 and November 10 from 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The city of Beverly Hills aims to improve gender diversity, further improving community trust so that they may fulfill our mission to provide world-class fire and emergency medical services for the preservation of Life, Property, and the Environment.

Registration is now open

Women 18 and up who are actively pursuing a career in firefighting (ex: cadets, explorers, ambulance operators, or EMTs) are encouraged to apply as a mentor camper. Mentor campers participate in all activities with campers and are assigned additional responsibilities. Anyone with questions can contact FiredUp@beverlyhills.org.