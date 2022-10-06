BEVERLY HILLS—The Beverly Hills Fire Department (BHFD) will be launching its Girls’ Empowerment Camp on Friday, November 5 and Saturday, November 6, giving young women the opportunity to see firsthand what it takes to be a firefighter. The camp will feature hands-on exercises, drills and training over two days and is open to 9th-12th. The camp will be held in-person at the Beverly Hills Fire Department located at 445 N Rexford Dr.

“This incredible camp, put on by our amazing Beverly Hills Fire Department is exactly what is needed to show girls across our community and beyond that they can do anything and be anything they want to be,” said Beverly Hills Mayor Lili Bosse. “We want them to feel inspired, confident and be ready to be our next generation of firefighters!”

“We want to invite curious minds to explore this field where women are underrepresented,” said Melissa Hills, BHFD Fire Engineer. “Hopefully, after spending time at our camp, we will inspire girls to join the ranks of the Beverly Hills Fire Department in the years ahead.”

Registration for residents is $50 and opens on Friday, October 7 and for non-residents the cost is $63 and opens October 14. Registration is open until camp is filled. To register, visit beverlyhills.org/bhrec.