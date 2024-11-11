BEVERLY HILLS—On November 8, the Beverly Hills High School (BHHS), principal, Drew Stewart, sent an email out to parents announcing restrictions/limitations placed on the student’s right to assemble. The letter was sent out to parents following an election celebration by students following the November 5, Presidential election of President-elect, Donald J. Trump.



The video footage captured of the assembly posted on social media depicts teenagers, some wearing “Make America Great Again (MAGAO hats, shouting, singing, and dancing to the song, YMCA by the Village People. Some students were carrying Trump flags. One student had a cardboard cutout of President Trump. The students were shown marching and cheering patriotically.





“We have had ongoing exercises of student political speech over the past two days. Starting tomorrow, students will continue to be able to exercise the right individually but will be restricted in their right to assemble. These assemblies have ended up creating a disruption to, normal school activities and have left many students feeling unsafe and unwelcome,” Stewart stated.



According to multiple reports, following that the students were forbidden to congregate, and assemble in excitement over the Presidential win.



The Beverly Hills Unified School District Superintendent, Michael Bregy, reiterated Stewart’s decision in the following statement.



“During recent spirited demonstrations at Beverly Hills High School, staff closely monitored events and acted swiftly to de-escalate when expressions crossed into disruption, ensuring that our schools remain safe spaces for all students.



This moment serves as an important learning opportunity for students to understand the balance between expression and responsibility within a school setting.



Irrespective of, our personal viewpoints around a particular issue or candidate, we all have an obligation to each other as members of the BHHS community to treat one another with dignity and kindness, and even in disagreement – with respect



The following parameters were put into place.



“Flags attached to flag poles, will not be permitted.



Zero threatening, profane, or obscene language, or images may be spoken or displayed.



Students may not assemble, create moving mobs, or form circles for, the purpose of shouting jumping, and physically contacting others.



They also may not assemble with intent or the effect of intimidating, harassing, or displacing other students from where they stand or sit.



These types of behaviors have taken place in multiple instances resulting in students and staff being made to feel unsafe, unwelcome, and in harm’s way at our school. This is unacceptable, and is not allowed by California Education Code or BHUSD Board Policy…”

