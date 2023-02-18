BEVERLY HILLS—On Wednesday, February 15, Beverly Hills High School Students were placed on lockdown after Beverly Hills Police Department received what officers referred to as a “swatting,” call, or a call made from false pretense. The lockdown was lifted at approximately 11:42 a.m.



According to the LAPD Public Information Officer, Giovanni Trejo, the Beverly Hills High School Campus was locked down out of an “abundance of caution.”



The Beverly Hills Unified School District Superintendent, Michael Bregy, commended the staff and students for following procedure.



“I understand that this was a scary incident, but it was a true testament to the procedures we have in place. Our staff and students locked down the campus instantly and BHPD worked hand in hand with us to ensure everyone’s safety.”



