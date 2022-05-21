BEVERLY HILLS—On Thursday, May 19, Beverly Hills High School students had to shelter in place following reports of an armed man on campus. Both Beverly Hills Police (BHPD) and Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) responded to the call.

BHPD reports indicate that High School officials were told to shelter in place after an alleged threat on social media. Photos of a man with a gun pointed at the high school are what caused the alarm.

The students were ordered to shelter in place at approximately 1:05 p.m. The shelter in place order was not lifted until the suspect was in custody at 4:10 p.m. No injuries were reported. Police did not release the name of the individual taken into custody.

LAPD officers took a suspect resembling the man in the photo into custody on the 1000 block of Santa Monica Boulevard near Century City. Police recovered a toy, “airsoft” gun from the suspect.