BEVERLY HILLS—On Tuesday, March 11, the Beverly Hills Police Department posted on its Facebook page that it is encouraging the public to report things they witness.

If they witness an emergency, don’t wait—call 9-1-1 immediately because the call could save a life. If the public notices something suspicious, but it’s not an emergency, call BHPD’s non-emergency line at 310-550-4951.

Tips can be sent anonymously via TEXT to TIP BHPDALERT to 888777, followed by your tip. Online: Submit your tip at nixle.us/tip/bhpdalert.

The Beverly Hills Police Department (BHPD) safeguards residents and property with rapid response times and dedicated officers working to keep neighborhoods safe. BHPD prides itself on earning public trust through efficient, impartial service. The BHPD is located at 464 N. Rexford Dr. Beverly Hills, CA 90210.