BEVERLY HILLS—On June 21, the Beverly Hills Police Department (BHPD) announced the arrest of five suspects in an armed robbery that took place on June 20, at approximately 4:53 p.m. in the 8600 block of Wilshire Boulevard.



Canyon News obtained a copy of the press release from BHPD.



Armed Robbery and Pursuit Leads to the Arrest of Five Suspects, producing a handgun, and demanding the victim’s Rolex watch. The, Real Time Watch Center (RTWC) assisted police by helping them to identify the suspect’s vehicle. Five suspects, two of whom were juveniles, were arrested and taken into custody. The full text of the press release may be found here. 06-21-24 Armed Robbery.



Those arrested and their charges may be found below.



Xavier Harrem Ford, a 18-year-old, male, from Oakland California was booked

on PC 211- Robbery, PC 245 (A) (1) PC-Assault with a firearm, PC 182 (A) (1) – Conspiracy. According to the Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department Inmate Locator, Ford was booked into jail by BHPD officers. Bail was set at $250,000. Ford’s next court date is scheduled for Monday, June 24, at 8:30 a.m. at the LAX Superior Court located at, 11701 S. La Cienega Boulevard, Los Angeles. Ford will turn 19 on August 3rd. Records indicate that this individual may have a juvenile record that has been expunged from his file.



Gangster Shamall Lawson, a 23-year-old, male, from Oakland California, was booked on PC 211 – Robbery, PC 245 (A)(1) PC – Assault with a firearm, PC 182 (A)(1) – Conspiracy.

The LASD Inmate Locator indicates that Lawson was booked into jail by BHPD officers. No bail amount was noted. Lawson’s next court date is scheduled for Monday, June 24, at 8:30 a.m. at the LAX Superior Court in Los Angeles. Records indicate that Lawson had multiple other entries that could have been juvenile charges that have since been expunged from his record.



Nassir John Blocker, a, 18-year-old male, from Oakland, California was booked on PC 211 robbery. According to the LASD Inmate Locator, Blocker was booked into jail by BHPD officers. Bail was set at $250,000. Records indicate Blocker may have had a previous charge as a juvenile that has since been expunged from his record.





A 17-year-old male juvenile and a 16-year-old male juvenile were also taken into custody. Canyon News contacted the BHPD to find out what became of the juveniles taken into custody in this case, but have not heard back in time for print.













