BEVERLY HILLS—On June 20, at approximately 4:53 a.m., the Beverly Hills Police Department, LAPD Hollywood Division responded to an armed robbery call in the 8600 block of Wilshire Boulevard. With the assistance of a Beverly Hills city employee who witnessed the incident, and employees of the Real Time Watch Center (RTWC), who shared surveillance footage to provide a vehicle description, officers were able to set up a roadblock in a timely manner.



Police attempted to stop the drivers of the vehicle identified near the scene of the crime. The suspects gave chase. BHPD officers along with LAPD Air and Ground patrol were in pursuit of the vehicle. Officers in the helicopter gave the location to LAPD Hollywood Division, and BHPD officers locating the suspects. Five suspects were arrested.



The following people were arrested:



An 18-year-old male, Xavier Ford, from Oakland was booked on the following charges: PC 211 – Robbery, PC 245(A)(1) PC – Assault with a firearm, PC 182(A)(1) – Conspiracy.



Gangster Lawson, a 23-year-old male from Oakland, California, was booked on the following charges: PC 211 – Robbery, PC 245(A)(1) PC – Assault with a firearm, PC 182(A)(1) – Conspiracy.



An 18-year-old male, Nasir Blocker, from Oakland, California, was booked on the following charge: PC 211 – Robbery.



According to the Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department webpage, all five adults had previous entries on their record that have since been expunged.



Male juvenile, 17 years old and another Male juvenile, 16 years old



Canyon News reached out to BHPD who provided a presser for more information. BHPD Lieutenant Andrew Myers responded to a separate inquiry regarding the whereabouts of the juveniles. Lt. Myers indicated that the juveniles were taken to a juvenile detention facility.