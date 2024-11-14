BEVERLY HILLS—On Wednesday, November 13, the Beverly Hills Police Department reported that it received a $100,000 grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety (OTS) to support its ongoing enforcement and education programs to reduce serious injuries and fatalities on local roads. The grant program will run through September 2025.

“We are grateful to receive this grant, which will strengthen our traffic enforcement efforts and improve road safety,” said Beverly Hills Police Chief Mark G. Stainbrook. “By increasing enforcement of traffic laws and focusing on high-risk areas, we aim to reduce dangerous driving behaviors, prevent crashes, and make our roads safer for everyone.”

The grant will fund several additional programs and resources, including:

• DUI checkpoints and patrols targeting suspected impaired drivers.

• High visibility distracted driving enforcement operations target drivers violating California’s handsfree cell phone law.

• Enforcement operations focused on dangerous driving behaviors that threaten the safety of bicyclists and pedestrians.

• Enforcement operations targeting the top crash-causing violations: speeding, failure to yield, stop sign and red-light running, and improper turning or lane changes.

• Community presentations on traffic safety topics such as distracted driving, impaired driving, speeding, and bicycle and pedestrian safety.

• Officer training and recertification for the Standard Field Sobriety Test (SFST), Advanced Roadside

Impaired Driving Enforcement (ARIDE), and Drug Recognition Expert (DRE) programs. The program was funded by a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.