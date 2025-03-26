BEVERLY HILLS—The Beverly Hills Police Department reported on its Facebook page on March 25 that it is celebrating the 1st Annual “Adopt-a-Dispatcher” campaign in celebration of National Public Safety Telecommunicators Week (April 13–April 19).

“Our dispatchers are the calm voices in crisis—handling both police and fire calls 24/7 with professionalism, urgency, and care. They are the unseen first responders who answer emergency calls, dispatch resources, and guide callers through critical moments,” the BHPD said in a statement.

Community, businesses, families and schools are allowed to “adopt” a dispatcher and show appreciation, which can be done with handwritten notes, cards, snacks, treats, or children’s artwork. Gift cards and monetary gifts cannot be accepted.

Participants will be automatically matched with a dispatcher. Each dispatcher filled out a “Get to Know Your Dispatcher” sheet to help guide individuals in their gesture.

To “adopt” a dispatcher or do something special for the team as a whole contact Patricia Tachias, Communications and Interim Records Manager, at ptachias@beverlyhills.org.