BEVERLY HILLS—The Beverly Hills Police Department (BHPD) will be celebrating National Night Out on Tuesday, August 6. The event for 2024 will shine a spotlight on the BHPD’s motor unit, recognizing their vital role in keeping our community safe and secure. National Night Out is a campaign that fosters police and community partnerships and promotes neighborhood camaraderie.

The celebration will transpire from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. on the 400 block of N. Rexford Dr., in front of the Beverly Hills Library and BHFD. The motor demonstration will transpire at 6 p.m.

At 6 p.m., attendees will witness a captivating motor demonstration showcasing the extraordinary skills and abilities of these remarkable officers.

National Night Out will feature displays from various BHPD departments, including the SWAT Team, Real Time Watch Center Drones, Mobile Command Center, Beverly Hills Fire Department, and various other departments of the City of Beverly Hills. Food trucks, games, and family-friendly activities will add to the festive atmosphere, ensuring an enjoyable experience for all.

“National Night Out is always an event our community looks forward to,” said Beverly Hills Mayor Lester Friedman. “It’s the perfect opportunity to see what our incredible public safety team does day in and day out, and we invite everyone to come and meet all the men and women working to keep Beverly Hills safe.”

Admission to National Night Out is free, and free parking will be available at the Civic Center Parking Garage after 5 p.m. We will also validate parking as required. Attendees are encouraged to use the official hashtags #NNO90210 and #Motors90210 in their social media posts.

For more information and updates, please visit beverlyhills.org/NNO and follow via social media at beverlyhills.org/BHPDconnect.