BEVERLY HILLS—The Beverly Hills Police Department reported on its Facebook page that it is offering a free online course to adults interested in joining law enforcement.

Individuals can learn interview techniques, how to avoid common mistakes and learn the hiring process. Individuals do not have to apply for the Beverly Hills Police Department to attend the online course.

Register NOW for the last Online Police Oral Interview Prep Course of 2024, which will be held on 9/25 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Head to beverlyhills.org/BHPDPrepCourse to sign up. Anyone with questions can contact agreenwood@beverlyhills.org or call (310) 285-2136.