BEVERLY HILLS—On March 19, the Beverly Hills Police Department posted details on their Facebook page about its Explorer Program. The BHPD Police Explorer program is a free program for youth between the ages of 14-18 years old.

Program benefits include:

-Earn community service credit.

-Go on ride-alongs with police officers.

-Work at special events, like the Golden Globes!

-Compete in regional Explorer competitions.

-Obtain incredible insight into a career in law enforcement.

Established in 2004, the BHPD Explorer Program gives teens the opportunity to assist the Police Department with non-hazardous tasks and provides an opportunity for youth to develop tools to succeed in life, regardless of their ultimate career goal.

To become an Explorer, young men and women between the ages of 14 and 18 must meet the following requirements:

-Have at least a “C” (2.0) grade point average on the last two report cards;

-No physical handicaps that could cause injury to himself/herself or jeopardize other program participants;

-Must not have had any serious contacts with the police: no arrests and no convictions.

Each applicant must pass an oral interview, background investigation, and medical examination and successfully complete the Explorer Academy in order to obtain permanent Explorer status. After completion of the Academy, Explorers attend weekly meetings and participate in assigned details.

Teenagers do not need to be from the city of Beverly Hills to apply to the program. For more info and to apply: www.beverlyhills.org/explorers.