BEVERLY HILLS—On Tuesday, September 3, the Beverly Hills Police Department provided Canyon News in an email details of its recent DUI Checkpoint that was held on August 30.

A DUI checkpoint was held at North Santa Monica Blvd. and Crescent Drive from 7 p.m. to 2 a.m.

A total of 1,800 vehicles passed through the checkpoint, and 391 were screened. One driver was arrested for DUI, and five drivers were cited for driving without a driver’s license. DUI checkpoint locations are determined based on reported incidents of impaired driving-related crashes.

The primary purpose of DUI checkpoints is to promote public safety by taking suspected impaired drivers off roads.

Funding for this checkpoint was provided by a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.