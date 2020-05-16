BEVERLY HILLS— Beverly Hills City Council will be voting on the selection of Dominick Rivetti as Interim Police Chief for the Beverly Hills Police Department (BHPD) at their May 19 meeting.

Rivetti began his law enforcement career in California for the City of San Fernando. He was promoted in 1985 to the Chief of Police and served there for 15 years. Rivetti also worked at the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s office where he resided as chief from 2001-2006 and helped developed many policies such as the Brady Appeal process.

This isn’t the first time Rivetti has served as interim for BHPD- he served a nine month term back in 2015 when former Chief David Snowden was leaving and Chief Sandra Spagnoli was taking over.

Former Mayor of Beverly Hills, Lili Bosse, expressed her excitement to have Rivetti serving again on Twitter:

“The City Council will vote on his appointment at our meeting next Tues at 7 p.m. Chief Rivetti also served as our Interim Chief back in 2015 and we are thrilled to welcome him back,” she tweeted.

The announcement for Spagnoli’s retirement as Chief of Police came April 25 with her last day officially being May 15, ending her five-year term. During Spagnoli’s tenure, there were several lawsuits and allegations of misconduct against her.

The day of her decision to resign, the City of Beverly Hills Government posted on their Facebook thanking her for her service:

“We thank Chief Spagnoli for her service to our community and her three decades of public service in law enforcement,” they said.