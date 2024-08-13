BEVERLY HILLS—The Beverly Hills Police Department informed Canyon News via email that they are searching for several suspects involved in a robbery that transpired on August 7.

The BHPD noted that during the evening on August 7, officers responded to a robbery that transpired in the 9500 block of Wilshire Boulevard.

At approximately 6:41 p.m., two suspects approached the victim who was dining at the THEBlvd located at 9500 Wilshire Blvd. One of the suspects displayed a firearm demanding the victim’s watch that he was wearing. After obtaining the victim’s watch, the suspects fled in a Toyota vehicle that was awaiting nearby, before officers arrived on the scene.

Lt. Andrew Myers of the BHPD informed Canyon News that the watch stolen was a Patek Philippe.

There was no report of any injuries during the incident. The BHPD is investigating the incident and reviewing security camera footage in the Real-Time Watch Center. Anyone with information on the suspects or the incident is asked to contact the BHPD at (310) 550-4951.

“BHPD is committed to ensuring the safety and security of our community and will continue to take all necessary measures to address such incidents swiftly and effectively,” the BHPD said in a statement.