BEVERLY HILLS—The Beverly Hills Police Department announced on November 22 that they impounded 3 illegal electric motorcycles this week. The BHPD highlighted the differences:

E-Bikes (CVC 312.5):

• Must have operable pedals.

• Limited to speeds of 20–28 mph (depending on the class) and its motor not exceeding 750W.

• No DMV registration or motorcycle license required.

Electric Motorcycles:

• No pedals? It’s not an e-bike.

• Speeds over 28 mph = requires DMV registration and a motorcycle license.

• Must have insurance.

Authorities are warning parents to be aware before they buy to double-check the laws. These vehicles are powerful and, if misused, dangerous.