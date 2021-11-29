BEVERLY HILLS—On Saturday, November 27, the Beverly Hills Police Department received phone calls via their communications center of a van causing a traffic hazard in the region of Wilshire and Spalding.

When authorities arrived on the scene, they attempted to contact the driver of the van, who drove off and came to a stop within the intersection of Wilshire Boulevard and Rodeo Drive.

The BHPD were not able to confirm the number of occupants inside the van beyond the driver, as the windows were covered with what appears to be aluminum paper.

The Beverly Hills Police SWAT arrived on the scene and took over the operations, closing Wilshire Boulevard between Beverly Drive and Camden Drive. The driver exited the van momentarily, but quickly reentered after seeing the police units behind him. The driver made clear attempts to secrete himself inside the van by placing aluminum foil and other items on the windows.

After a long period attempting to communicate, SWAT officers entered the vehicle and located an unresponsive lone male. The male was treated by Beverly Hills Fire Department paramedics, who later declared the driver deceased at the scene. The cause of death is being investigated by the Los Angeles County Coroner’s Office. The name of the victim has not been disclosed to the public.