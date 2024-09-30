BEVERLY HILLS—The Beverly Hills Police Department informed Canyon News via email that they are investigating a stabbing incident that transpired on Saturday, September 28.

At approximately 2:51 p.m., officers responded to an unknown trouble call in the 100 block of Spalding Drive. Officers arrived to find an adult male suffering from injuries following a physical altercation.

The investigation determined that a male suspect confronted the victim and his child as they were walking on the sidewalk. During the altercation, the victim stabbed the suspect, and both individuals sustained injuries.

The suspect was transported to a local hospital, where he later died. The name of the individual stabbed has not been disclosed to the public. The exact cause of death remains under investigation. The victim was treated and released.

BHPD Detectives are continuing their investigation. Anyone with details about this case is asked to contact the Beverly Hills Police Department at (310) 285-2125.