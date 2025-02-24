BEVERLY HILLS—On Thursday, February 20, the Beverly Hills Police Department informed Canyon News via email that it launched Beverly Hills Connect, an innovative program that strengthens the city’s public safety efforts through community partnerships and technology.

Residents and business owners will have the opportunity to voluntarily participate in the program by either registering their privately owned, public-facing security cameras or opting to integrate them into BHPD’s Real Time Watch Center. This program aims to streamline investigative efforts and foster stronger community collaboration, all while contributing to a safer environment.

“Public safety has always been a top priority of mine,” said Beverly Hills Mayor Lester Friedman. “This program will further strengthen BHPD’s partnership with residents and business owners, providing a valuable tool to hold criminals accountable and reinforce our commitment to keeping Beverly Hills a safe and secure community.”

The two Beverly Hills Connect options are outlined below:

-Level 1: Voluntary Camera Registration – Participation allows residents and business owners to register their cameras online at beverlyhills.org/bhconnect at no cost. This registry helps investigators quickly identify potential sources of video evidence. Instead of canvassing door-to-door, they can efficiently request footage from specific camera owners near a crime scene. Level 1 registration does not provide police with direct access to your live feed.

-Level 2: Voluntary Camera Integration – Participation allows for a device to be purchased for a fee that integrates your cameras with BHPD’s Real Time Watch Center. Access to live feeds allows investigators to gain immediate insight into what’s happening during an incident. This real-time information enables better coordination of police resources, leading to a more effective response.

Join Today: Residents and business owners can learn more about the program or register their public-facing security cameras by visiting www.beverlyhills.org/bhconnect.

“Beverly Hills Connect underscores our commitment to working hand-in-hand with the community to create a safer, more connected city,” said BHPD Chief Mark G. Stainbrook. “This innovative program empowers residents to actively contribute to safety.”