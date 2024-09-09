BEVERLY HILLS—On September 5, the Beverly Hills Police Department informed Canyon News that the National Real-Time Crime Center Association (NRTCCA) honored Lieutenant Eugene Kim of the Beverly Hills Police Department with the prestigious Real-Time Crime Center Supervisor of the Year Award. This recognition was presented at the NRTCCA Conference on August 28, in Scottsdale, Arizona. The award highlighted Lt. Kim’s outstanding leadership in advancing the Department’s Real-Time Watch Center (RTWC) and positioning BHPD as a real-time crime analysis and response leader.

According to a news release from the BHPD, Lt. Kim was pivotal in developing and integrating cutting-edge technologies that enhance public safety and investigative operations. His commitment to innovation ensured that BHPD is equipped with the most advanced tools for real-time crime monitoring, benefiting the city of Beverly Hills and neighboring agencies. Lt. Kim’s efforts extended beyond local collaborations, with extensive travel across the U.S. and internationally, including serving as a keynote speaker in Warsaw, Poland. His global outreach and technical expertise solidified his position as a thought leader in bridging technology and investigations.

“Lieutenant Kim’s dedication and vision have set new standards for integrating technology in policing, not just in Beverly Hills but across Southern California,” said Chief of Police Mark G. Stainbrook. “This award is a testament to his tireless work and our Department’s commitment to being at the forefront of public safety innovation.”

The RTWC has become a nationwide model for real-time crime centers, under Lt. Kim’s leadership. The center’s success stems from the collaborative efforts of Virtual Patrol Officers (VPOs) monitoring over 2,500 surveillance cameras around the clock, crime analysts who provide critical data to guide patrol strategies, and the innovative Drone First Responder (DFR) program. These integrated components significantly advanced BHPD’s ability to respond to crimes in progress and conduct follow-up investigations.

The BHPD was nominated for the Real-Time Crime Center of the Year and National Real-Time Crime Center Association Member of the Year awards, further solidifying the Department’s reputation as a law enforcement technology and innovation leader.