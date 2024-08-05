BEVERLY HILLS—BHPD Executive Officer and PIO, Lt. Myers informed Canyon News via email on Thursday, August 1 that one of its officers secured 1st place at the 3rd annual Iron Horse Shootout.

The event was hosted by the Amarillo Police Department’s Motor Unit and the Texas Panhandle 100 club, brought skilled riders across North America including those from Alabama, Florida, Colorado, Arizona, Canada and the Texas police departments.

Motor Officer Guzman of the BHPD earned first place in the Metric Division (Expert Class). He showed skill and teamwork, in addition with Offices from Rhome and Borger, Texas, and a Harley-Davidson representative, also won the overall team award.

“Officer Guzman’s achievements highlight the high proficiency and dedication within the Beverly Hills Police Department and reflect their commitment to excellence,” the BHPD said in a statement.