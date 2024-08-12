BEVERLY HILLS—On Thursday, August 8, at approximately 8:20 p.m., an off-duty Beverly Hills Police Department (BHPD) officer in the vicinity of a fight in progress close to the area of the 405 Freeway and Roscoe Boulevard fatally shot a suspect armed with a gun, and the second suspect was reportedly armed with a pipe.



The officer and one other individual who were present at the altercation reportedly shot the suspect as he pulled out his gun to defend himself against the man with the pipe.



LAPD confirmed that the suspect at the scene who was armed with a gun was pronounced dead at the scene. The second suspect and his weapon were taken into custody. The names of the suspects and the BHPD officer have not been released as this case is still under investigation.



Anyone with more information is encouraged to call the Los Angeles Police Department at (818) 374-9550. During non-business hours or on weekends, calls should be directed to 1-877-LAPD-24-7 (1-877-527-3247). Anyone wishing to remain anonymous should call the L.A. Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (800-222-8477) or go directly to www.lacrimestoppers.org. Lastly, tipsters may also download the “P3 Tips” mobile application and select the L.A. Regional Crime Stoppers as their local program.



