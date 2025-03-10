BEVERLY HILLS—The Beverly Hills Police Department announced on its Facebook page that it is offering FREE online prep course to help individuals applying for the police department do well in the interview process.

Individuals can learn insider tips, avoid common mistakes, and get a head start in law enforcement. Open to all—register today.

The next session will transpire on March 29 from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. Register now: www.beverlyhills.org/BHPDPrepCourse.

Additional training days include Saturday, May 10 from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. and Saturday, July 26 from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. Anyone with questions can contact (310) 285-2136 or email agreenwood@beverlyhills.org.