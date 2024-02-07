BEVERLY HILLS—The Beverly Hills Police Department announced in a news release on February 6 that as Super Bowl LVIII approaches, fans need to be aware that impaired driving is dangerous and ensure to have a “Go Safely” game plan and choose a sober way.

On Super Bowl LVIII Sunday, February 11, the BHPD will have additional officers on patrol looking for drivers suspected of being under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs.

“Let’s make sure Super Bowl Sunday is remembered for great plays on the field, not for unnecessary risks on the road,” said Chief Mark G. Stainbrook. “Before you grab a drink, plan ahead for a sober designated driver. Choosing a safer way to go is a win-win for everyone.”

The Beverly Hills Police Department are reminding the public that alcohol, marijuana, prescription medications, and over-the-counter drugs may impair an individual’s ability to drive safely. Motorists are advised to do research and understand how certain drugs can impact their ability to drive.