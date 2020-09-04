BEVERLY HILLS—The Beverly Hills Police Department (BHPD) announced actions and safety tips on Tuesday, September 1, to kick off Pedestrian Safety Month in September and promote increased traffic safety. More officers are scheduled to be on patrol throughout this month, specifically to catch unsafe road violations made by drivers and pedestrians. The BHPD will also join law enforcement agencies across California to educate the public on how to be safe.

The number of pedestrians killed or injured on California roads has increased since 2009, the BHPD indicated in a press release. Pedestrian accidents and deaths have accounted for nearly 25 percent of all deaths on the road.

“More people are out walking, exercising and doing what they can to spend a little time outdoors after spending so much time inside staying at home. Looking out for one another is the least we can do during these difficult times,” said Chief Dominick Rivetti.

A BHPD representative was contacted and did not immediately return a request for details regarding patrol plans. The law enforcement agency specified that violations include speeding, illegal turns, failure to yield, failure to stop for signs or signals, and pedestrians who do not use designated crossing areas.

The Governors Highway Safety Association (GHSA) 2019 spotlight report, Pedestrian Traffic Fatalities by State, revealed that five states accounted for almost half, 47 percent, of all pedestrian deaths during the first six months of 2019. California was one of those states.

GHSA’s annual report presented the state and national trends in pedestrian deaths of that year. It estimated 6,590 pedestrians were killed on United States roads in 2019, which was the highest number in over 30 years.

The nonprofit association represents the highway safety offices of states, territories, the District of Columbia, and Puerto Rico. Their role provides leadership for traffic safety, influences national policy, and enhances program management.

BHPD’s safety advice for drivers and pedestrians is below:

Pedestrians

Ditch the distractions. Keep your eyes up and phones down, especially when crossing the street.

Always use marked crosswalks, preferably at stop signs or signals.

Make eye contact and nod or wave at drivers. A quick nod or wave is an easy way to let a driver know you see them, and they see you.

Be extra careful crossing the streets or entering crosswalks at night when it is harder to see. Get in the habit of walking with a flashlight or wearing a reflective vest, so it is easier for drivers to spot you.

If you need to briefly walk into the street to maintain social distancing on sidewalks, remember to look both ways for cars.

Drivers