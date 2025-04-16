BEVERLY HILLS—The BHPD sent an email to Canyon News release results of a DUI Checkpoint it recently conducted on April 11.

The DUI checkpoint was held at N. Santa Monica Boulevard and Crescent Drive from 8 p.m. to 2 a.m.

A total of 1,630 vehicles passed through the checkpoint, and 206 were screened. One driver was arrested for driving under the influence, and four drivers were cited for driving without a driver’s license.

DUI checkpoint locations are based on reported incidents of impaired driving-related crashes. The primary focus of DUI checkpoints is to promote public safety by taking suspected impaired drivers off roads.

Funding for this checkpoint was provided by a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.