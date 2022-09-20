BEVERLY HILLS—On September 9, the Beverly Hills Police Department conducted a DUI checkpoint at North Santa Monica Boulevard and Crescent Drive from 9 p.m. to 11 p.m. The Checkpoint hours were cut short due to the inclement weather and poor visibility.

According to the BHPD, a total of 75 vehicles were contacted during the duration of the Checkpoint. DUI checkpoint locations are determined based on reported incidents of impaired driving-related crashes. The primary purpose of DUI checkpoints is to ensure public safety by taking suspected impaired drivers off the roads.

The next DUI checkpoint will be held later this year. The specific date has yet to be determined. Funding for this checkpoint was provided by a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.