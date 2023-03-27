BEVERLY HILLS—The Beverly Hills Police Department is asking for the assistance of the public to located two suspects involved in a burglary that transpired at an apartment complex in the 200 block of South Gale Drive.

The BHPD indicated in a news release to Canyon News that the first suspect pried the front door open with a screwdriver, while the second suspect acted as a lookout. After entering the building, the suspects pried open mailboxes inside a sub garage and removed the contents inside.

Both suspects fled on foot. The loss from the stolen mail and damage has not been disclosed.

BHPD 23-30_PUB ATI Burglary & Package Theft Suspects

Suspect 1 is described as a female, standing 5 foot 6 inches to 5 foot and 9 inches tall, 20-25 years of age, dark hair, wearing eyeglasses, with a black Covid mask, dark-colored puffy jacket, white shorts, and white shoes.

Suspect 2 is described as a female standing 5 foot 6 inches to 5 foot and 9 inches tall, 20-25 years of age, dark hair wearing a red Chicago Bull bb cap, gray/black jacket, black pants and black shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Detective Bureau at 310-285-2158. After hours, individuals can contact WeTip at 800-78-CRIME (800-782-7463).