BEVERLY HILLS—The city of Beverly Hills informed Canyon News via email on November 26 that Nami, the Support K-9 of the Beverly Hills Police Department (BHPD), has been nominated for the First Responder Paws Therapy Dog Award. This annual recognition, hosted by FHE Health, honors therapy dogs who provide exceptional support to first responders and their communities. Public voting is open now through December 4.

The BHPD indicated in a press release that since joining the Police Department in 2022, Nami has been a “source of comfort and joy for both the Department and the Beverly Hills community.” Her name, an acronym for the National Alliance on Mental Illness, reflects her mission of bringing calm to stressful situations and connecting with those in need.

Why Nami Deserves Your Vote:

-Critical Incident Support: Nami provides a comforting presence in times of crisis and completes 16 hours of support training each month. Recently, she offered invaluable support to first responders after a particularly challenging incident, helping them process their experiences.

-Community Engagement: Whether at Coffee with a Cop or National Night Out, Nami strengthens bonds between BHPD and the community.

-Literacy Promotion: Nami inspires children to read through Beverly Hills Public Library events like Nami Storytime and the upcoming Winter Tails with Nami (December 13, 2024).

-Youth Empowerment: Nami has empowered young participants at the Beverly Hills Fire Department Girls Empowerment Camp and even served as a guest judge at the City of Acton’s 4th of July Parade.

Nami is a certified American Kennel Club (AKC) Canine Good Citizen and AKC Community Canine and is recognized by the National Association of First Responders Support K-9s. She is also training to provide support to security teams and athletes during the 2028 Summer Olympics in Los Angeles.

The public can cast their vote at: https://fherehab.com/first-responder-paws-award