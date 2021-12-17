BEVERLY HILLS—The Beverly Hills Police Department is reminding the public to be safe this holiday season by not driving behind the wheel under the influence by asking people to stay in for the night or use a designated sober driver if impaired by alcohol, marijuana, prescription, or over-the counter drugs.

From December 15 through New Year’s Day, the BHPD will have additional officers on patrol looking for drivers suspected of being under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs. The extra enforcement effort is part of a national campaign, Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over, with the goal of stopping suspected impaired drivers who put others on the road at risk.

“When it comes to consuming drugs and/or alcohol and driving, there is a right and wrong choice,” Beverly Hills Police Chief Mark G. Stainbrook said. “Make the right choice by not driving impaired so everyone is able to enjoy the holidays.”

Funding for this program is provided by a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety, through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.