BEVERLY HILLS—On Sunday, November 27, retired police officer and 49-year veteran of the Beverly Hills Police Department Albert Lightfoot died.

According to the Birmingham Police Department webpage, Officer Lightfoot joined the BHPD force in 1973 as a jailer. He became a reserve officer in 1977, and an identification technician in the Identification Bureau Crime Lab in 1978. His career as a peace officer began in 1980. Detective Lightfoot retired from the force in 2011, but stayed on as a volunteer Retired Detective through most of 2022.



Officer Lightfoot was the 1988 recipient of the BHPD Felix Rothschild Award for Meritorious Service. The Rotary Club of Beverly Hills awarded Officer Lightfoot Officer of the Year in 1992.



The news of Officer Lightfoot’s death circulated on social media sites. Commenters remembered him saying he was, “a great guy,” and “a gentleman.”



“After 38 years of service to the department, he still spent countless hours as a part-time employee and volunteer for a combined 49 years of service. His family will announce a memorial service at a later time. We send the family our deepest condolences. We will miss you, Al,” reads a statement from the BHPD Facebook page.