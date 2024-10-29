BEVELRY HILLS—The Beverly Hills Police Department indicated in a email to Canyon News a news release with safety tips for the public as Halloween approaches.

To make sure the holiday stays as safe as it is spooky, the BHPD put together a set of safety tips for parents, kids, and drivers.

“As families and children enjoy the spooky fun of Halloween, it’s important for drivers to do their part in keeping our streets safe,” said Beverly Hills Police Chief Mark G. Stainbrook. “If you plan on celebrating, make sure you have a game plan to use a designated driver or rideshare service. Driving impaired, even for a short distance, puts everyone at risk.”

The BHPD notes that Halloween night can be dangerous because of parties, trick-or-treating and other festivities and the nation’s roads.

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), adults between the ages of 21 and 34 had the highest percentage (54 percent) of fatalities in drunk-driving crashes on Halloween night between 2018 and 2022.

The BHPD offers the following tips for families to be as safe as possible and share the road safely:

Drivers

• Slow down and watch out for more foot traffic in residential neighborhoods.

• Take extra time looking for trick-or-treaters at intersections and entering/exiting driveways.

• Never drive distracted or impaired.

• If you are heading to a local bar, restaurant, or house party and plan to drink, bring the designated sober driver with you, use public transit or a rideshare service, or stay the night.

Parents/Caregivers and Trick-or-Treaters

• Make sure costumes fit well to prevent trips and falls.

• Decorate costumes and bags/buckets with reflective tape.

• Have kids use flashlights or glow sticks to make it easier for drivers to see them.

• Walk on sidewalks when available. Avoid darting into the street or crossing between parked cars.

• Stick to familiar, well-lit routes.

• Look both ways before crossing the street. Make eye contact with drivers before crossing in front of them.