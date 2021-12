BEVERLY HILLS—The Beverly Hills Police Department is alerting the public that they are thankful of their support this year, but during the holiday season, associations and/or foundations related to BHPD will ever cold call you asking for donations of any kind. For further information, email bhpdinfo@beverlyhills.org.

