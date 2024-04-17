BEVERLY HILLS—The Beverly Hills Police Department are warning drivers to celebrate 4/20 responsibly. The Police Department notes that while recreational and medicinal use of marijuana is legal in the state of California, drivers should be cautious while on the road.

“Whether it is on 4/20 or any other day, it is unsafe and illegal to drive under the influence of marijuana,” Chief Mark G. Stainbrook said. “It’s important to make responsible choices, especially when it comes to getting behind the wheel.”

The BHPD is warning motorists that are planning to participate in 4/20 activities and consume marijuana, plan ahead, designate a sober driver, or consider staying in and ordering delivery from local establishments. Do not drive, and never ride with an impaired driver. Driving under the influence of marijuana is dangerous, illegal, and has consequences.

Studies note that THC, the active ingredient in marijuana, can slow reaction times and make it difficult for drivers to judge distances and keep a steady position in their lane. The Police Department is asking anyone who spots and impaired motorists on the road to safely pull over and contact 911.