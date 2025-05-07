BEVERLY HILLS—On April 30, the Beverly Hills Police Department posted on their Facebook page about a new crime trend alert known as ‘Distraction Theft.’

The BHPD is alerting the public to a pattern of distraction thefts targeting older adults in Beverly Hills.

Scammers offer “blessings” or spiritual protection while placing fake jewelry or religious items on an elderly victim and then swapping out the victim’s real jewelry without them noticing. A getaway car and an accomplice are close-by.

Red Flags:

-Unsolicited spiritual or religious offers

-Strangers attempting to place items on you

-Overly friendly behavior from unfamiliar individuals

How to Stay Safe:

-Politely decline physical contact

-Walk away from unsolicited encounters

-Report suspicious behavior to BHPD

-Non-Emergency: 310-550-4951

-Emergency: Call 9-1-1