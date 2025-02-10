BEVERLY HILLS—The Beverly Hills Police Department posted on its Facebook page on Friday, February 7 about a scam that is transpiring.

The BHPD received a report of scammers posing as law enforcement, claiming that a loved one was in custody and demanding payment for their release. The Police Department is reminding the public of the following:

-Law enforcement will NEVER call and demand payment for a warrant, penalty, bail, or the release of someone in custody.

-Do not attempt to verify the caller’s information—simply hang up and do not engage further.

-Never provide money, gift cards, cryptocurrency, credit card details, or anything else of value to unknown callers.

Anyone who receives such a suspicious call similar to the one described above should not engage—just hang up. The Beverly Hills Police Department is reminding the public to remain vigilant and share the message with loved ones and anyone who may not have social media.