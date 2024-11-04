BEVERLY HILLS—On Friday, November 1, the Beverly Hills Police Department indicated in an email to Canyon News that the Peace Officers Association of Los Angeles County (POALAC) that the Beverly Hills Police Department’s (BHPD) Drone Team was selected to receive the 2024 Centurion Award for Excellence in Innovation. The award recognizes the BHPD’s groundbreaking achievements in utilizing drone technology to enhance public safety and modernize law enforcement practices.

Under the leadership of Chief Mark G. Stainbrook and Lt. Todd Withers, the BHPD Drone Team demonstrated extraordinary creativity and efficiency in incorporating drones into their daily operations. Their Drone as First Responder (DFR) Program, officially launched in 2021, and became a model of excellence, with proactive drone flights that support patrol operations, responding to incidents faster and more effectively than traditional methods. To date, the program has completed over 13,000 flights, with more than 6,000 of those being first on the scene.

The success of BHPD’s drone program has 3 levels of drone deployment: the DFR program, Rapid Deployment Drones for tactical support, and small Interior Drones for building and vehicle searches. The technology has played a role in safely resolving critical situations, including the apprehension of violent criminals and de-escalation of potentially dangerous incidents.

“The BHPD’s commitment to privacy, transparency, and community engagement has been at the forefront of their drone operations. By fostering trust and understanding through public outreach, the Department has maintained an open dialogue with the community, ensuring that drone use aligns with the public’s expectations and values,” said the Beverly Hills Police Department.