BEVERLY HILLS—The Beverly Hills Police Department (BHPD) is celebrating its Super Troopers softball team, which completed its season with a 15-10 championship victory over the FSLA Doheny Legends on October 8.

After finishing last season with a 0-10 record against experienced recreational softball teams, the Super Troopers returned in 2026 to compete in a co-ed league alongside teams representing several Beverly Hills hotels. The team steadily improved over the season, building momentum and earning its way to the championship game.

“Last year, we didn’t win a single game, and this year, we’re champions,” said team captain Sergeant Eric Bender. “What makes this team special is that everyone contributed, supported each other, and never gave up. We were down 7-1 in the championship game, but we kept fighting and found a way to win.”

The Super Troopers bring together sworn and civilian personnel from different bureaus and units throughout the Police Department, with members ranging from two to more than 25 years of service with the city. What started as an opportunity to bring coworkers together outside of work has grown into something much more, strengthening friendships and camaraderie across the Department.

“I’m incredibly proud of this team, not just for winning the championship, but for the relationships they’ve built along the way,” said Chief of Police Max Subin. “Bringing our personnel together from different areas of the Department strengthens the teamwork and trust that are so important to the work we do every day serving our community.”