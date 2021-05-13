BEVERLY HILLS—The Beverly Hills Police Department held a press conference on Wednesday, May 12 addressing the shooting and armed robbery that transpired at Il Pastaio restaurant located in the 400 Block of North Canon Drive at 2:09 p.m.

“Beverly Hills Police arrived at the location within 90 seconds and tended to an adult female victim who was suffering from a gunshot wound,” BHPD said in an official statement. “The female was at the location with two other people when three male suspects demanded property from another patron. One of the suspects shot the female and the three suspects fled the location on foot.”

Paramedics from the Beverly Hills Fire Department treated the victim prior to being transported to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries. A second victim was also treated at the scene for a physical injury suffered during the incident.

BHPD Chief of Police Dominick Rivetti released the following statement on March 6 in response to the incident at Il Pastaio:

“I’d like to take a moment and address the appalling crime that occurred this week at one of our restaurants. First and foremost, safety is our top priority in Beverly Hills and criminal activity of any kind will never be tolerated.

I want the world to know that Beverly Hills is a very safe community. We invest significantly in our police department to ensure our officers have every resource necessary to do their jobs effectively. We will be supplementing our personnel with armed, private security guards who will have a strong, visible presence in the City. We work closely with our businesses so that shoppers and restaurant guests feel comfortable and secure. And we are vigilant in investigating and bringing to justice those who make the grave mistake of committing crimes here. We are actively looking for the suspects in this case, in cooperation with our law enforcement partners. While similar crimes are also happening in other cities, our responsibility is to those who live in, work in, and visit Beverly Hills. We will keep the community updated on this incident, but in the meantime, please rest assured that the Beverly Hills Police Department is taking every possible measure to ensure your safety and security.”

The BHPD posted the following message on its Facebook page on March 9:

“If you captured video footage of the armed robbery at Il Pastaio on March 4, you can submit the footage to the BHPD. Please go to https://www.beverlyhills.org/PDEvidencePortal to request a secure link to upload videos. You may also choose to submit the video anonymously. #PoliceAndCommunityTogether.”

Detectives discovered that one of the suspects had scouted the location and saw a customer at the restaurant sitting outside wearing a high-end watch. Several minutes later, more suspects arrived at the scene, threatening the victim with a firearm, and violently demanded his watch.

On Tuesday, May 11, detectives from the Beverly Hills Police Department, with assistance from the FBI and Santa Monica Police Department apprehended and arrested three suspects responsible for robbery and assault with a deadly weapon.

The arrests took place across Southern California. All three suspects were taken into custody without incident.

The suspects are as follows:

-Malik Lamont Powell, 20 years old from Los Angeles, CA

-Khai McGhee, 18 years old from Los Angeles, CA

-Marquise Anthony Gordon, 30 years old from Los Angeles, CA

The case was brought before the FBI and a federal arrest warrant for all three suspects before the US Attorney Office. alleging Conspiracy to Commit Interference with Commerce by Robbery of Title 18, United States Code, Section 1951(a), was filed on May 9.