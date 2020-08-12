BEVERLY HILLS— Although the fall semester for the Beverly Hills Unified School District (BHUSD) is online, weekly meal pickups will still be available for students.

All students in the district qualify to be a part of the food service program. Breakfast and lunch meals will be distributed once a week from Beverly Hills High School. Two time slots are available for meal pick up: Wednesday from 8:00 a.m. to 10 a.m. or Thursday from 2:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. Alternative pickup times can also be arranged by emailing cafe@bhusd.org.

Meals costs vary depending on the student’s status. For students paying full price, meals will be $2 per breakfast and $4 per lunch ($30 for a 5 day week). Free and reduced prices will also be an option for those who apply. The application can be submitted through https://family.titank12.com/, and it must be submitted within the first 30 days of school to be considered.

Kosher meals and doctor orders for special diets will also be an option for those who elect this as an option. Menus can be viewed at www.BHUSDFoodServices.org.

Parents can pick up meals without their students present. If students are present, it is encouraged that they bring their school ID for quicker service.

Questions about this service can be directed to cafe@bhusd.org.