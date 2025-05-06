Visalia, CA – On the night of Saturday, May 3, 2025, a 53-year-old bicyclist was fatally injured in a hit-and-run collision in Visalia, prompting an ongoing investigation to locate the driver responsible, according to KSEE.

The Visalia Police Department responded to the crash site near the intersection of Akers Street and Judy Avenue around 9:45 PM.

There, they found the victim and a damaged bicycle lying in the roadway. The vehicle involved in the crash had already fled the scene before authorities arrived.

The injured bicyclist was transported by emergency responders to Kaweah Health Medical Center for treatment of serious injuries. Despite medical efforts, police reported that the man succumbed to his injuries on Sunday morning.

As of now, investigators have not released a description of the vehicle involved, and no arrests have been made. Authorities are reviewing surveillance footage from the surrounding area and interviewing potential witnesses in an effort to identify the fleeing driver.

The Visalia Police Department urges anyone with information about the vehicle, the driver, or the events leading up to the crash to contact their Traffic Unit. The case remains under active investigation.

California Hit-and-Run Laws

California Law requires drivers involved in a collision to stop their vehicle, notify law enforcement, and exchange insurance information with others involved. Failure to do so, considered to be a “hit-and-run,” is a misdemeanor in cases of property damage and a felony when someone has been injured.

Bicycle Fatalities and Wrongful Death Claims

Drivers have a Duty of Care towards bicyclists, who are particularly vulnerable in traffic accidents. This responsibility includes being vigilant for bicyclists with whom they share the road and, if a fatal collision occurs, staying with the victim, alerting emergency responders, and cooperating with authorities investigating the crash.

For those who lose a loved one in a bicycle accident, filing a Wrongful Death claim with the assistance of an experienced attorney can provide compensation for medical bills, funeral costs, and other related damages.

