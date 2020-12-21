SANTA MONICA- On Saturday, December 19, at approximately 9:30 a.m. the Los Angeles Fire Department responded to an injured adult male mountain biker who crashed in the Santa Monica Mountains near Sullivan Fire Road. The bicyclist was found in a remote terrain where he sustained neck and head trauma from his fall.

According to Brian Humphrey of the Los Angeles Fire Department, “The LAFD rescue helicopter was able to land near the victim, and a hovering cable hoist will not be required. The injured mountain bicyclist remains in critical condition, now aboard the helicopter en route to a trauma center.”

No other details have been released regarding the incident.