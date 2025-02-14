Lamont, CA – On the evening of Thursday, February 13, 2025, a bicyclist suffered major injuries after being struck by a vehicle at an intersection in Lamont, according to KBAK.

The California Highway Patrol (CHP) reports that the crash occurred around 7:15 PM at the intersection of South Fairfax Road and Di Giorgio Road.

Emergency responders arriving at the scene found the injured bicyclist and provided transportation to a local hospital for treatment. Authorities have not yet released details on the cyclist’s condition or the circumstances leading up to the collision.

It remains unclear whether the driver involved remained at the scene or if any factors such as speed or impairment contributed to the crash.

The CHP continues to investigate the incident, and no further information is available at this time.

Duty of Care Toward Bicyclists

Drivers have a Duty of Care towards bicyclists, who are particularly vulnerable in traffic accidents. This responsibility includes being vigilant for bicyclists with whom they share the road and, if a collision occurs, staying with the victim to ensure they get proper medical treatment and cooperating with authorities investigating the crash.

