UNITED STATES—On Wednesday, June 23, the Biden administration announced a comprehensive strategy to respond to the upsurge of gun violence.

In a press release, President Joe Biden promises to, “stem the flow of firearms used to commit violence,” by “establishing zero-tolerance for rogue gun dealers that willfully violate the law,” noting an increase in crime, gun violence, and homicides in the past year and a half, claiming that the “black and brown Americans are disproportionately harmed by the direct and indirect consequences of gun violence.”

“Working with our local partners to tackle violent crime is one of the Justice Departments’ most important responsibilities. Today, the department is taking another concrete step to address violent crimes and illegal firearms trafficking strike forces will investigate and disrupt networks that channel guns into our communities with tragic consequences. This effort reflects our shared commitment to keep communities safe,” said Attorney General Merrick Garland.

The POTUS focused on gun dealers allowing firearms to be placed into the hands of criminals.

“We continue to push the Congress to act on sensible gun violence legislation…cracking down on rogue gun dealers…and today, enough rogue gun dealers feel like they can get away with selling guns to people who aren’t legally allowed to have them.”

“The Second Amendment, from the day it was passed limited the type of people who own a gun and what type of weapon you could own,” said President Biden.

“You couldn’t buy a cannon,” Biden stated. “Those who say the blood of patriots and all that stuff about how we’re going to have to move against the government well, the tree of liberty is not watered with the blood of patriots…If you think you need have weapons to take on the government you need F-15s and maybe some nu[stammer] clear weapons.” The POTUS also spoke about updating 20 year-old data.

The U.S. Department of Justice announced the formation of a firearms trafficking strike force to crack down on the sources of gun violence. The Public Affairs Division announced the launch of five cross-jurisdictional firearms trafficking strike forces.

The five strike forces will focus on gun violence in the areas of New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, San Francisco and Washington D.C.