WASHINGTON D.C.— Thursday, October 5, 2023, marks 988 days since President Joe Biden was sworn in as the 46th President of the United States by U.S. Chief Justice John Roberts. It is also the day that President Biden announced his intent to begin construction of a wall on the southern border between the U.S. and Mexico.



Reports indicate that the Biden Administration will be building what has been referred to as, “physical barriers” along the U.S. Mexico border in Starr County, Texas using funds originally appropriated for border wall construction in 2019 by the Trump Administration.



Alejandro Mayorkas, the Secretary of the Department of Homeland Security (DHS), publicly stated that there is, “An Acute and immediate need for the barriers to prevent unlawful entries into the United States.”



Prior to the Biden Administrations announcement to continue with Trump’s plan for border security, Texas Governor, Greg Abbott, had taken the immigration issue into his own hands by implementing, “Operation Lone Star.”



The following came directly from a September 15 press release that can be found on Governor Abbott’s webpage.



“This is a day of reckoning for the United States to realize the liberal policies of open borders will not work in this country,” said Governor Abbott. “The [remain in Texas] policy should be one mile further across the Rio Grande. It should be ‘Remain in Mexico,’ not ‘Remain in Texas.’ That policy has been tried in the past, and it was legally stricken down. We have a lawsuit ready to go that will eliminate this threat by Joe Biden if he dares try to pull the trigger on it.”



Since the launch of Operation Lone Star, the multi-agency effort has led to over 447,800 illegal immigrant apprehensions and more than 34,200 criminal arrests, with more than 31,200 felony charges reported. In the fight against fentanyl, Texas law enforcement has seized over 428 million lethal doses of fentanyl during this border mission.

Texas has also bused:



Over 11,500 migrants to Washington, D.C. since April 2022

Over 14,100 migrants to New York City since August 2022

Over 7,600 migrants to Chicago since August 2022

Over 2,900 migrants to Philadelphia since November 2022

Over 1,300 migrants to Denver since May 18

Over 530 migrants to Los Angeles since June 14



Operation Lone Star continues to fill the dangerous gaps created by the Biden Administration’s refusal to secure the border. Every individual who is apprehended or arrested and every ounce of drugs seized would have otherwise made their way into communities across Texas and the nation due to President Joe Biden’s open border policies.



Biden’s first action as POTUS on the day he took office was to open the U.S. border with Mexico. The following statement came was from Biden in his first press release, on January 20, 2021.



“Like every nation, the United States has a right and a duty to secure its borders and protect its people against threats. But building a massive wall that spans the entire southern border is not a serious policy solution. It is a waste of money that diverts attention from genuine threats to our homeland security. My Administration is committed to ensuring that the United States has a comprehensive and humane immigration system that operates consistently with our Nation’s values. In furtherance of that commitment, I have determined that the declaration of a national emergency at our southern border in Proclamation 9844 of February 15, 2019 (Declaring a National Emergency Concerning the Southern Border of the United States), was unwarranted.”



Former President Trump’s response on his Truth Social media site…” Over thousands of years, there are only two things that consistently worked, wheels, and walls! Will Joe Biden apologize to me and America for taking so long to get moving?” The rest of the statement may be found on his platform.







