BRAZIL—On Monday, November 18, world leaders gathered for the 2024 G20 Summit. Brazilian President, Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva hosted this year’s summit in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. President Lula Da Silva opened the Group of 20 Summit with a speech and the unveiling of a global alliance to impact poverty and hunger around the world. The initiative was signed by leaders from 81 countries, including the United States. Again, Joe Biden missed an opportunity to be included with the other world leaders.



Chinese President Xi Jinping, the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, Keir Starmer, as well as members from the European Union, the African Union, and United States President, Joe Biden were some of the world leaders in attendance. The group gathered for a photo opportunity before exiting the stage on the first day of the summit. Biden missed the photo opportunity.



Reports indicate that President Biden was momentarily unaccounted for. A female reporter could be heard in the background saying, “Guys! Oh my God!”, another female reporter could be heard saying off camera. “They took it! He’s right there – behind the palm tree right now!”



This is not the first time that President Biden has not been present in some capacity as someone who was reportedly elected to be who some have referred to as, the President of the free world.



On June 13, Biden attended the G7 Summit hosted by Italy in Savelletri, at the Borgo Egnazia Golf Club. President Biden was photographed with Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, Italy’s Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, President of the European Commission Ursula Von der Leyen, British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, French President Emmanuel Macron, and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz.

They were attending a flag ceremony with paratroopers when video footage was captured of President Biden having a bout of confusion. He had wandered away from the group and was giving a thumbs-up to another nearby parachutist when one of the other leaders guided him back.



First Lady, Dr. Jill Biden assured the American people in a statement, that her husband was fit for duty.



“Joe is a healthy, wise, 81-year-old, ready and willing to get to work every day to make our future better. Joe isn’t just one of the most effective Presidents of our lives in spite of his age, but because of it.”



In July just before the NATO news conference was scheduled to begin, Biden introduced the Ukraine President, Volodymyr Zelenskyy as Vladimir Putin.



“And now I want to hand it over to the President of Ukraine, who has as much courage as he has determination. Ladies and gentlemen, President Putin”, Biden stated as he gestured toward Zelenskyy.



It was July when Joe Biden and Donald Trump hit the debate stage. The Democrat party began encouraging Biden to step down after that.



On June 1, 2023, Biden took a fall following his commencement speech at the United States Air Force Academy’s 2023 graduation in Falcon Stadium in El Paso County, Colorado. He’s fallen quite a bit as President. In June 2022, he fell while riding his bike at Rehoboth Beach.



The gaffs, blunders, falls, and bouts of confusion may seem redundant now at the end of the Biden-Harris Administration. The fact that the First Lady, Vice President, Kamala Harris, Governor Gavin Newsom and other members of the Democrat party, and Press Secretary Karine Jean Pierre lied to the American people for years about the President’s cognitive ability while our country is at the brink of war.









