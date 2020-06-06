UNITED STATES—Former Vice President Joe Biden formally clinched the Democratic presidential nomination on Friday, June 5.

As of June 6, Biden has earned 2,000 delegates in the presidential primaries, just over the 1,991 delegate threshold for securing the nomination.

Biden has been the only Democratic candidate left in the presidential race since early April. He has outlasted the other twenty-eight candidates in a primary that was considered the most racially diverse in American history. Bernie Sanders was the final competitor to drop out of the race after a strong showing in the polls for Biden throughout March.

Until he is formally named the nominee at the Democratic National Convention in August, Biden will not be allowed to use general election funds.

He is now set up to campaign against incumbent President Donald Trump amidst economic instability, civil unrest, and a pandemic.

Biden was criticized in late May for telling his comments regarding African-Americans who were struggling to decide who to vote for.

“If you have a problem figuring out whether you’re for me or for Trump, then you ain’t black,” Biden said.

Biden also pledged in March to select a woman as his running mate.

“There are a number of women who are qualified to be president tomorrow. I would pick a woman to be my vice president,” said Biden during the Democratic presidential debate on March 15.

After officially clinching the nomination Friday night, Biden made a promise to voters via Twitter.

“I’m going to spend every day fighting to earn your vote so that, together, we can win the battle for the soul of this nation.”