UNITED STATES—Five Thirty-Eight and Gallup Polls from October 2021 give President Joe Biden’s approval rating 44.7 percent during his last quarter. Biden is below 50 percent, similar ratings as President Bill Clinton and Barack Obama.

Five Thirty-Eight noted Biden’s disapproval rating increased compared to other POTUS. His current rating is taken from individuals from all political parties sitting at approximately 53 percent.

According to Five Thirty-Eight, Biden’s average third-quarter job approval rating is down eight points from the second-quarter 53 percent rating and 11 points from his first quarter rating of 56 percent.

According to reports, a decline after what is referred to as, “the honeymoon period,” right after an election is normal. Pollsters explain that the 11-point decrease is higher than past presidents.

Gallup Historical statistics indicate presidential ratings do not plummet by the summer following elections. Presidents George W Bush and George H. W. Bush Sr. held high approval ratings during their first years in office. George W. Bush registered the highest approval rating in any Gallup poll.

“The 88-point partisan gap in job approval is the largest for Biden thus far in his presidency and ranks among the largest in more than eight decades of Gallup measurements of presidential approval. Donald Trump is the only president to receive more politically polarized approval ratings, having done so on several occasions, including a record 92 points just before the 2020 election,” Gallup stated.

“This 11-point decline is larger than any prior president registered between his first and third quarters, although it is similar to those for the last three Democratic presidents — Barack Obama (10 points), Clinton (seven points), and Carter (nine points). All other presidents showed declines of less than five points between their first and third quarters, if not gains.

The economy and the withdrawal of troops from Afghanistan are considered reasons for the decline.

Five Thirty-Eight’s Senior Analyst indicated that Biden’s approval rating, “was already slipping,” prior to Afghanistan falling into the hands of the Taliban.

In their quarterly report, Five Thirty-Eight explained “[Our] first indefatigable team of poll researchers collects every national poll of the President’s approval rating. We don’t disregard any legitimately conducted polls.”