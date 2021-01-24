UNITED STATES−On January 22, the Biden-Harris administration issued a statement announcing their intent to address the pro-life laws put into place during the Trump administration as both Joe Biden and Kamala Harris promised while they were on the campaign trail.

January 22, is the 48th anniversary of Roe vs. Wade, the Supreme Court’s decision to legalize abortion. The statement was published on the day that the Annual Pro-Life March and Rally in Washington DC normally takes place.

For 48-years, pro-life Americans have come together for the annual pro-life March on the Saturday closest to the anniversary date of January 22 to March in support of the unborn, and their families. This year, the pro-life March will be virtual due to the pandemic.

“In the past four years, reproductive health, including the right to choose, has been under relentless and extreme attack. We are deeply committed to making sure everyone has access to care – including reproductive health care – regardless of income, race, zip code, health insurance status, or immigration status,” the statement begins.

The press release was a brief message on ensuring health care for all, “including the right to choose.”

Addressing the laws, the statement reads, “The Biden-Harris Administration is committed to codifying Roe v. Wade and appointing judges that respect foundational precedents like Roe.”

Full-text of the press release may be found below:

https://www.whitehouse.gov/briefing-room/statements-releases/2021/01/22/statement-from-president-biden-and-vice-president-harris-on-the-48th-anniversary-of-roe-v-wade/

During the first three years of the Trump administration, Vice President Mike Pence was a featured speaker at the Pro-Life Rally in DC. Last year, President Trump spoke as well.

The pro-life laws that would be affected are the Hyde Amendment, the Mexico City Policy, Title X Funding, and Born-Alive Abortion Survivors Act.

On Friday, February 28, 2020, Democrats in the House of Representatives blocked an amendment requiring doctors to use life-saving measures if a baby is born alive during an abortion. The time right after birth is often referred to as, “the fourth trimester.”

Senator (D-CA), Kamala Harris spoke out as a pro-abortion, women’s reproductive rights activist fighting for abortion on demand in all 9 months and during those first moments after birth.

On Wednesday, September 23, during the Catholic National Prayer Breakfast Virtual event, President Donald Trump announced he signed an Executive Order protecting the lives of infants born alive during an abortion procedure.

The Hyde Amendment is a legislative provision that prevents U.S. funding of abortion unless it is proven that it has to be done to save the mother and in instances of incest and rape. Prior to the Hyde Amendment, there were approximately 300,000 abortions paid for with U.S. tax dollars.

The Mexico City Policy is the policy that blocks U.S. federal funding of abortions to those Non-government Organizations (NGOs) that advise or refer abortion counseling or referrals, advocate to decriminalize abortion or expand abortion services.

At one time the U.S. was contributing federal funds to Planned Parenthood, and to pay for abortion initiatives in other countries.